Eldorado Allen will go for Cheltenham gold, with line put through Newbury

Eldorado Allen remains on course for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup despite finishing a modest fifth to Zanza when bidding for back-to-back Denman Chase successes at Newbury.

The well-supported nine-year-old disputed the lead before being headed four out in a race was run in a time over 13 seconds quicker than standard.

Owned by John Romans and Terry Warner, Eldorado Allen has won four of his 16 starts over fences and was a creditable third to Allaho in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham following his victory in the Denman Chase last season.

Trainer Joe Tizzard is keen to return to Prestbury Park next month for the blue riband event, although admitted Eldorado Allen, who is a general 66-1 chance, would be vying for minor honours.

“There was a bit of disappointment, but as it turned out they went too quick,” said Tizzard of his latest effort under Brendan Powell.

“The front three horses took each other on and blew themselves out. It was a very fast time and it suited hold-up horses.

John and Terry are still keen to run in a Gold Cup, so we'll take our chance and he might run into a place

“In hindsight, we should have just settled in behind the front two, but those were not the tactics going out there, so I think you can just put a line through that run.

“John and Terry are still keen to run in a Gold Cup, so we’ll take our chance and he might run into a place at best.”

Meanwhile, Elixir De Nutz, who finished a creditable runner-up to Funambule Sivola in the Game Spirit Chase on the same card, looks set to go back up in trip.

Owned by Warner, the nine-year-old has proved ultra consistent, winning three of his 11 starts over fences and finishing runner-up on another four occasions.

Though he stayed on well after finding the pace a little quick in the extended two-mile Grade Two event, Tizzard feels he will be better with added distance.

“Unless it is a bit soft, two and a half miles will be his thing now,” said the Dorset handler.

“It was a lovely run. The handicapper was sensible and put him up about 2lb.

“We’ll enter him in the Grand Annual and the two-and-a-half-miler (the Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Plate Handicap Chase, over two miles and five furlongs).

“If the ground went soft, he might stay at two (for the Grand Annual), but two and a half is ideal for him.”