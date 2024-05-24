Electric Storm ‘improving rapidly’ and has lofty targets

Electric Storm looks a sprinter going places for James Tate following her victory in the EBF British Stallion Studs Cecil Frail at Haydock.

Having just the fourth outing of her career, the daughter of Night Of Thunder is quickly making up for lost time.

Unraced at two, she won both of her races at three on the all-weather but nothing suggested she was anything out of the ordinary.

Tate decided to run her in Listed company first time out this season at Bath and despite being slowly away, she beat all bar Rod Millman’s consistent filly Adaay In Devon, with Vadream back in third.

Electric Storm looked to face a stiff task on Merseyside against Michael Dods’ 2023 Duke Of York winner Azure Blue but Paul Mulrennan was sending out early distress signals on the grey, while Danny Tudhope sat motionless.

The heavy ground began to take a toll close home and she needed to be pushed out, but she still had a length in hand over Sophia’s Starlight at the line.

“I was a little worried about the ground but it looked like she absolutely loved it, but I’ll have to check with Danny on that,” said Tate.

“She’s a lovely filly, improving rapidly and I’m chuffed to bits to see her get her black type.

“She had developmental problems as a yearling, so she didn’t really train as a two-year-old and she only really came into training in the summer of her three-year-old career, so she’s done very well.

“After she won those couple of races on the all-weather, we put her away for the turf for this year thinking this would be her year and it has started off well.”

Tate now needs to decide whether or not she takes up her options at Royal Ascot in Group One company or steps her up in class gradually.

We have a choice whether to try and make her a Group winner now or do we go for gold?

“She finds everything easy at home and you wouldn’t know where her limit is, which is very exciting,” added the trainer.

“She goes on any ground, she’s quick enough for five but stays six, so she has a lot of options.

“We have a choice whether to try and make her a Group winner now or do we go for gold? We could look at a French Group race or the Chipchase at Newcastle, or later there’s the Summer Stakes at York for fillies and mares.

“Or we could go crazy and go for one of the big ones, we’ll make that decision in the next week or two.

“It would be brave to go straight from this into Ascot, the obvious step would be a Group race in between, but who knows, we’ll see how everybody is feeling in a week or two.”