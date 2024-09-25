Electrolyte likely for repeat trip to Chantilly

Archie Watson and Wathnan Racing’s Electrolyte is pencilled in for a Chantilly return after landing the Prix Eclipse on Saturday.

The colt was an impressive winner on debut at Ayr in June before missing out by the narrowest of margins when beaten a nose in the Coventry at Royal Ascot.

He was then fifth when beaten three and a half lengths in the July Stakes, after which he stepped up to seven furlongs at Goodwood to come home seventh in the Vintage Stakes.

Having concluded that six furlongs was his preferred trip, connections then sent the Hello Youmzain colt to Chantilly to contest the Group Three Prix Eclipse.

There the bay made all the running for Mickael Barzalona, holding on to score by a nose after seeing off a late surge from the runner-up Polyvega.

Watson had success in the Prix Eclipse with Eddie’s Boy in 2022, who then went on to the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte and was the runner-up behind a very good horse in Roger Varian’s Charyn.

The same race could now await Electrolyte for a return to Group Two level at the same course and over the same distance as the Prix Eclipse.

“We were absolutely delighted with his run, we’d given him a break after Goodwood and he went to Hillwood Stud and spent some time in the field,” said Richard Brown, European racing manager to Wathnan Racing.

“That freshened him up and it was a very pleasing performance.

“I thought Mickael Barzalona gave him a brilliant ride, he just let him settle in front.

“Six (furlongs) is definitely going to be his game, we tried seven and it didn’t work. We were very happy and it was a good performance.

“The most likely race for him is the Group Two back at Chantilly, the Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte, that’s what we’re aiming for now.”