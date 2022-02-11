Elimay has ‘perfect launchpad’ for Cheltenham return

Elimay bids to open her account for the campaign and book her return ticket to the Cheltenham Festival by successfully defending her crown in the BBA Ireland Limited Opera Hat Mares Chase at Naas

The Willie Mullins-trained grey was a facile winner of the Listed contest 12 months ago before being narrowly outpointed by stablemate Colreevy in the inaugural Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

She rounded off her campaign with another Listed win at Fairyhouse, but has had to make do with minor honours in two previous outings this term – most recently going down by half a length to Mount Ida.

Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins is hopeful Elimay can get back on the winning trail this weekend before returning to the Cotswolds next month.

Elimay (left) and Colreevy fight it out at Cheltenham (David Davies/Jockey Club) (PA Archive)

He said: “Elimay is in great form and this looks a really nice opportunity to get her back to winning ways.

“Court Maid is quite closely matched to her in ratings, but doesn’t appear to be in the form she was. Hopefully Elimay can get her head in front and it should be a perfect launchpad back to Cheltenham

“The Opera Hat Chase is a valuable race in its own right with a good history and we’re looking forward to Elimay running in it.”

A bumper eight-race card in County Kildare gets under way with the Private Security Ltd Cleaning And Maintenance Supporting Kill GAA Rated Novice Hurdle, in which Noel Meade’s Ben Siegel catches the eye.

An impressive winner on his hurdling debut at Punchestown, the four-year-old finished sixth in the Grade One Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown last week.

Point-to-point, bumper and maiden hurdle winner Journey With Me is the likely star attraction in the €20,000 Connolly’s RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle.

The form of his hurdling triumph at Leopardstown is very strong, with the runner-up Minella Crooner finishing second in a Grade One last weekend and the third Kilcruit since bolting up at Punchestown.

Henry de Bromhead’s charge – a leading contender for the Ballymore at Cheltenham – may not have things all his own way, however, with Stuart Crawford’s O’Toole, Meade’s Pinkerton and the Mullins-trained Hi Ho Phoenix all last-time-out winners.

Willie and Patrick Mullins team up with another Cheltenham hopeful as Billaway goes in the Congratulations To Naas GAA On An Incredible Year Hunters Chase.

Billaway (left) bids to bounce back to winning ways (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

The 10-year-old was beaten a short head by Porlock Bay in the Festival Hunters’ Chase last season and his rider is expecting him to improve for his reappearance when second at Thurles last month.

He said: “Billaway will come on from Thurles, where he was a bit sluggish when second. He has never won first time out in a season so I’d be expecting a far truer performance form him.

“He’s won this race the last two years – the track seems to suit him. He is in first-time cheekpieces and we’re hoping they might sharpen up his jumping a little bit.”