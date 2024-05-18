18 May 2024

Elite Status confirmed in Carnarvon Stakes victory

By NewsChain Sport
18 May 2024

Elite Status blew the rest away in streaking to success in the Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury.

Karl Burke’s 13-2 chance was ridden by Clifford Lee for the six-furlong Listed feature and travelled well from the off.

At the head of the field from an early stage, the Sheikh Obaid-owned colt pulled further and further away from his rivals and although Relief Rally, the 3-1 favourite, challenged behind him she could not get close and was two and three-quarter lengths adrift on the line.

