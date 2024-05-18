Elite Status confirmed in Carnarvon Stakes victory
Elite Status blew the rest away in streaking to success in the Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury.
Karl Burke’s 13-2 chance was ridden by Clifford Lee for the six-furlong Listed feature and travelled well from the off.
At the head of the field from an early stage, the Sheikh Obaid-owned colt pulled further and further away from his rivals and although Relief Rally, the 3-1 favourite, challenged behind him she could not get close and was two and three-quarter lengths adrift on the line.
