Elite Status proves well-named National Stakes winner

Elite Status turned what looked a competitive renewal of the Racehorse Lotto National Stakes at Sandown into a procession.

Trained by Karl Burke, the son of Havana Grey – who himself won this race in 2017 – cost 325,000 guineas at Tattersalls Book 2 in October and already looks like living up to his purchase price.

A winner at Doncaster on soft ground on debut, he faced quicker conditions on this occasion but that proved no barrier to success.

Blue Storm grabbed the favoured rail early and made sure the field was quickly stretched, with Charlie Appleby’s On Point very slowly away and losing all chance.

Dapper Valley then had the misfortune of malfunctioning tack which cost him any chance and with Son Of Corballis another outpaced the contenders began to thin out.

With well over a furlong to run Clifford Lee moved Elite Status (5-2 favourite) up to join Blue Storm and the response was electric.

Burke’s colt lengthened smartly and just went further clear with every stride, eventually winning by five lengths with stablemate World Of Darcy running on into second and Hackman third.

Paddy Power make the winner their 2-1 favourite for the Norfolk at Royal Ascot.

Burke: “He looked in a different league. He has the makings of being a superstar sprinter, really. He has got the scope as well and is a long way from wound up. He does things nice and easy at home and we haven’t forced him at all. He will improve again on this for Ascot and obviously he will go for the Norfolk.

“It looked very easy. Clifford made a great move after a furlong or so. I was worried about the horse on the outside coming and boxing him in. I wanted it nice and simple. He is a lovely horse with a big stride.

“It’s a lot quicker ground than Doncaster, so I was a bit worried he might be a little bit green and outpaced early, I just wanted a nice, clear run. Clifford did exactly the right thing, he switched out and got a lovely smooth passage.

“I think he is a very good horse and has the potential to be a superstar.

“If he arrives there as good as I think I can get him there, why not go there with the same level of confidence as we did (with Dramatised in the Queen Mary).

“We know Wesley Ward will come over with some rockets, but this fella will stay very well on that track.”

Burke added: “The second is a good, solid horse who will be winning plenty of races. He will go for the Windsor Castle probably. Ryan (Moore) said he was a nice horse who did everything right. He is a nice horse, but not in the winner’s league.”