Elite Status ‘the one to beat’ in red-hot Norfolk Stakes

Karl Burke is confident Elite Status will take some stopping when he puts his unbeaten record on the line in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot next week.

A 325,000 guineas purchase at the Book 2 sale at Tattersalls in October, the juvenile has so far lived up to his hefty price tag with two facile victories.

A son of Havana Grey, who won six times for Burke including a Group One success in the Flying Five Stakes in Ireland, Elite Status followed up a Doncaster debut success by emulating his sire with a stunning display in the National Stakes at Sandown.

The Spigot Lodge handler has been delighted with the youngster since and is relishing the prospect of stepping up to Group Two level in the opening race on day three of the Royal meeting – one which will see Burke’s runner clash with Wesley Ward’s exciting American Rascal, among others.

“Elite Status came out of the National stakes well,” Burke told Tattersalls.

“We were confident going to Doncaster first time out and he improved again going into the National Stakes. It obviously looked a very hot race on paper and, if I’m honest I didn’t expect him to do it the way he did, but it didn’t surprise me he won.

“He has a great attitude; he’s always had that great walk to him, as Havana Grey himself had.

“This colt has more scope than his sire and is a bigger model. He does his work, walks home, eats, sleeps, and that’s all you want in a racehorse.”

Burke saddled juveniles Dramatised and Holloway Boy to win at Royal Ascot last year and looks set to send another strong squad of two-year-olds on the journey south.

None have made a bigger impression than Elite Status, though, who appears the stable’s biggest hope.

“I want to get him there in the best shape I can. If I do, I think he’s the one they’ve got to beat,” Burke added.

“You need everything to go right on the day. I’m confident he’ll stay six furlongs and the way progeny of Havana Grey are training on from two to three-year-olds, I see him getting further as well.

“I see him as a six-furlong horse this year and who knows, we may be trying the 2000 Guineas next year with a bit of luck.”