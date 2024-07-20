Elite Status too good for Hackwood field
Elite Status thrived once again at Newbury as he claimed the Fidelity Energy Hackwood Stakes in taking fashion.
Always held in high-regard as a two-year-old, Karl Burke’s colt made a winning return over track and trip in the Carnarvon Stakes earlier in the season.
He missed the chance to scoop Royal Ascot honours in the Commonwealth Cup due to a late setback, but gained compensation in this Group Three event.
Able to track the pace set by Quinault and Regional, Clifford Lee was always travelling powerfully aboard the 5-2 favourite and once making his move for home, he had more than enough in hand to hold off the fast-finishing Ascot runner-up Lake Forest.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox