20 July 2024

Elite Status too good for Hackwood field

By NewsChain Sport
20 July 2024

Elite Status thrived once again at Newbury as he claimed the Fidelity Energy Hackwood Stakes in taking fashion.

Always held in high-regard as a two-year-old, Karl Burke’s colt made a winning return over track and trip in the Carnarvon Stakes earlier in the season.

He missed the chance to scoop Royal Ascot honours in the Commonwealth Cup due to a late setback, but gained compensation in this Group Three event.

Able to track the pace set by Quinault and Regional, Clifford Lee was always travelling powerfully aboard the 5-2 favourite and once making his move for home, he had more than enough in hand to hold off the fast-finishing Ascot runner-up Lake Forest.

