Elixir Du Nutz shocks favourite Jonbon in Clarence contest

There was a huge shock in the My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase as Elixir De Nutz battled back to beat Jonbon, providing jockey Freddie Gingell and trainer Joe Tizzard with a first Grade One win.

The race was rearranged from Ascot last week and expected to be dominated by Jonbon in the absence of El Fabiolo, but he rarely looked at ease.

He jumped slowly in the early stages as Elixir De Nutz (22-1) helped set the pace, getting into a great rhythm under Gingell.

Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon eventually got on an even keel and coming down the hill looked set to stamp his authority on the race.

However, the 1-4 favourite, ridden by James Bowen for the first time, ploughed through the fourth last, almost getting rid of Bowen and losing all momentum.

To his credit Jonbon looked to have done enough to triumph heading to the final fence but he again jumped poorly, allowing Elixir De Nutz and Gingell another chance and they took it with both hands, winning by a neck.

Gingell is the son of Tizzard’s late sister, Kim, and is already in demand with champion trainer Paul Nicholls.

Coral pushed Jonbon out to 7-2 from 9-4 for the Champion Chase while El Fabiolo is now the 1-2 favourite.

Henderson said: “James said he did remarkably well to get back to where he did, but he had a fair bit of ground to make up.

“He didn’t see a nice stride at the last and I think if he had winged that – he just lost the momentum that let the other horse back.

“He’s lost a battle but not the war. I only saw one mistake.

“He’s quite a busy person and lives on his wits a little bit. The extra week wasn’t exactly what he wanted, because he is a clock that you wind up. We can now unwind it and start again.

“We were really looking forward to El Fabiolo last weekend and I can’t believe that has changed anything dramatically. We’ve just got to go and let him off a little bit and start the preparations for March.”

I wouldn't mind being in his position, 18 years old and he has it all in front of him

Tizzard, who took over the licence from his father Colin at the start of last season, hailed a “special” day in his training career.

“It’s a special day and I didn’t come here thinking I would win a Grade One, but I was happy to take our chance with a horse who has been brilliant all season,” said Tizzard.

“He bounces off this ground and drying ground all week has helped. Jonbon, what a mistake at the top of the hill, and he looked to have us beat. But we’ve probably outjumped him at the last. As long as they are all OK that’s all right, but it was our day today and it’s special.

“Freddie could have panicked (after three out) and could have gone for his stick and sent him on but he didn’t, he just saved a little bit and I will look forward to watching it back with him again.

“I wouldn’t mind being in his position, 18 years old and he has it all in front of him. Days like this don’t phase him. I’m biased but he’s done me proud and his mum would be so proud – what she has put into him has made him the man he is.”