Elliott assembling bumper squad in search of fourth National

Gordon Elliott has nominated Galvin as one of his leading hopes as he goes in search of a record-equalling fourth victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

The master of Cullentra had not even trained a winner in Ireland when he first struck National gold with Silver Birch in 2007 and he has, of course, since trained the hugely-popular Tiger Roll to land back-to-back runnings of the world most famous steeplechase in 2018 and 2019.

None of Elliott’s five runners in the 2023 Grand National managed to complete the course, but with 23 horses currently entered and qualified for this year’s renewal – including eight in the top 34 guaranteed a start – he is looking forward to having another crack at the Aintree showpiece on April 13.

Elliott, who is looking to join Ginger McCain, Fred Rimell and 19th Century trainer George Dockery as a four-time winner of the race, said: “It’s the greatest race in the world, if you’re not in you can’t win and we’ll probably end up running eight or 10 horses.

“We’ve got a great bunch of horses. It’s still a great thrill for us. We’d love to win it again and if we did it would be very special. Tiger Roll winning it for a second time was unbelievable.”

With an allotted weight of 11st 9lb, Conflated is the highest-rated of Elliott’s 2024 squad, while Coko Beach (11st 4lb), Ash Tree Meadow (11st 2lb) and Delta Work (11st) are all above the 11st mark.

Galvin (10st 12lb) unseated Davy Russell at the first fence 12 months ago, but will be carrying nearly a stone less this time around.

I like him with 10st 12lb

“I think Galvin looks well in – he’s below 11st,” Elliott added.

“He went at the first last year, but he’s only been trained with two races in mind this season, the cross-country race at Cheltenham and the English Grand National. I like him with 10st 12lb.

“There’s every chance Conflated could run and Coko Beach will go for the cross country at Cheltenham and then for the National, that’s the plan. Coko Beach would have a great chance if it was soft.

“Ash Tree Meadow is probably not that well handicapped, I don’t know about him.

“Delta Work is a horse we’re forgetting about, he’s been around a couple of times, he’s not getting any younger but he’s coming down in the weights. He has loads of experience.”

Chemical Energy is an interesting contender, having been bought back by Elliott for €215,000 at the recent dispersal sale of owners Andy and Gemma Brown.

The eight-year-old, who will now carry the colours of Noel and Valerie Moran’s Bective Stud, is 38th in the order of entry with a weight of 10st 5lb.

Elliott said: “We’ve been waiting for nice ground for Chemical Energy. The Grand National has been the plan all year. If the ground was nice he could have a massive chance.”

Considering some of his other potential runners, he went on: “Farouk D’Alene (10st 11lb) might go to the Irish National and Salvador Ziggy (10st 11lb) will go for the National Hunt Chase and could go for the Grand National afterwards.

“All’s good with Fury Road (10st 9lb), he’ll definitely run, and Minella Crooner (10st 6lb) and Run Wild Fred (10st 6lb) will both run if they get in.

“We’ll have to wait and see with Favori de Champdou (10st 4lb) as he might go for the Irish National, but The Goffer (10st 4lb) will definitely run if he gets in.”

Elliott’s other entries are Embittered (10st 3lb), Gevrey (10st 3lb), Fakir D’Alene (10st), Diol Ker (9st 13lb), Riaan (9st 13lb), Samcro (9st 13lb), Dunboyne (9st 11lb), Tullybeg (9st 11lb), Frontal Assault (9st 9lb) and Where It All Began (9st 6lb).