Elliott has Naas in mind for promising Croke Park

Gordon Elliott has nominated Croke Park as a likely contender for the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle on January 7.

Unbeaten in two outings over timber, Croke Park landed the Grade Three Monksfield Novice Hurdle at Navan when last seen.

The Grade One at Naas has a rich history having been won by the likes of Mikael D’Haguenet, Bellshill, Envoi Allen and Bob Olinger.

There are 23 entries, with Elliott responsible for eight and Willie Mullins 11.

“The Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle is a race we really target every year,” said Elliott.

“There is a lot of racing over Christmas, but this race at Naas is over two and a half miles and we’ll be well represented. We’ve made a good few entries and will split some of the horses up over Christmas, but I’d definitely be thinking that Naas could suit Croke Park.

“Croke Park is a horse we really like. He won well at Clonmel and then went to Navan for a Grade Three over two and a half miles and we couldn’t have asked for any more. The Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle looks the next move for him, but I think we’ll have a few runners in the race.

“Firefox is in there after his win at Fairyhouse and is in good form, Search For Glory and Down Memory Lane also have Naas as an option so we’ll see what the next week or so brings.”

Among Mullins’ entries are Blizzard Of Oz, Daddy Long Legs, High Class Hero and Mystical Power, the son of Annie Power.