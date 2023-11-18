Elliott mob-handed in Troytown
It will be a major shock if Gordon Elliott does not win the Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan on Sunday, as he fields 15 of the 21 remaining runners.
Elliott is gunning for a sixth win since 2014 in what is traditionally one of the hottest handicap chases of the season in Ireland.
The Cullentra handler makes no secret of the fact he loves winning the feature race at his local track, and this year he is going all out.
Elliott will have to be at his diplomatic best with six different sets of owners to keep happy and he might do well to spare a thought for the commentator, with Gigginstown House Stud fielding nine runners – following the defection of Noel Meade’s Idas Boy.
Stable jockey Jack Kennedy has chosen to ride 2021 winner Run Wild Fred, with Sam Ewing on Hollow Games and Ricky Doyle on Gevrey looking three of his stronger chances.
The only other trainers involved are Meade with Thedevilscoachman, Henry de Bromhead with Ain’t That A Shame, Watch House Cross and Largy Debut, Colm Murphy with Macs Charm and Gavin Cromwell, who is represented by Limerick Lace.
“It’s a competitive race and we have lots of chances, so hopefully one hits the board,” said Elliott.
“It’s a 100,000 euros race and it’s a big staying race.
“You would have to say Hollow Games and Run Wild Fred look the best two and Dunboyne would have a chance.
“Hopefully, one of them will hit the board.”
