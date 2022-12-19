Elliott plays three aces in fascinating Grade Two at Naas

Gordon Elliott has a strong hand as he looks to enhance his fine record in the Tote Navan Novice Hurdle which takes place at Naas on Tuesday having been rescheduled.

The Cullentra House handler has taken home the first prize with the likes of No More Heroes (2014) and Death Duty (2016) in the past and saddles three of the seven declared runners for the two-and-a-half-mile Grade Two as he attempts to follow up Ginto’s win in 2021.

Elliott’s Absolute Notions and Deeply Superficial both looked above-average types when impressing on their respective hurdling debuts, but the ace in the pack could well be Three Card Brag as the Cullentra trio all step up in trip.

Owned by the McNeil family and Scott Bryceland, the five-year-old has seen the form of his Galway victory franked in style by the first and second and shaped like a move up in distance was in order following a staying on third in Grade Three company most recently.

“We believe a step up in trip will help him after running at Navan over two miles,” said Iain Turner, Max McNeil’s racing manager.

“The form of his win at Galway has taken a bit of a franking with both Sandor Clegane and Nucky Johnson winning.

“He had a very minor setback that ruled him out of taking on American Mike (at Navan in the Monksfield), but he was all set to go to Navan on Sunday as a trial for the Lawlor’s Of Naas in January. So we’re absolutely delighted that the race has been rearranged and it becomes almost a proper trial for the Lawlor’s.

While it is a Grade Two, if all the protagonists stand their ground it has the look of a Grade One

“I think we’ll know if he will want a further step up in trip or if two and a half miles is what suits him. Obviously he has a strong stamina presence on his pedigree and it will be interesting to find out where we are.

“While it is a Grade Two, if all the protagonists stand their ground it has the look of a Grade One. Gordon has a couple in it and there are a few sexy records in there. Obviously we have been beaten and don’t have that 100 per cent record, but we were beaten over two miles in a Grade Three, so it will fascinating to see how it goes.

“The good thing about Naas is it suits a staying horse and if all was to go well we would be looking at coming back for the Lawlor’s in January.”

Henry de Bromhead’s Inthepocket did little wrong when recording a six-length success at Wexford on his hurdling bow and is set to dispute favouritism.

The third on that occasion, Joyeux Machin, has since scored in good fashion at Fairyhouse to give the form substance and connections seem keen to test out their charge over further.

“He won his maiden nicely in Wexford and Henry has been very happy with him since,” said Frank Berry, racing manager for owner JP McManus.

“We’re looking forward to hopefully a good run. Henry is very happy to run him over two and a half and it should be ideal for him.”