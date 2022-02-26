Emblem Road shocks the world’s best in Saudi Cup
Emblem Road was a hugely popular but shock winner for the home team in the $20million Saudi Cup in Riyadh.
Trained locally by Mitab Almulawah and ridden by Wigberto ‘Wiggy’ Ramos, Emblem Road is a prolific winner in his homeland but was expected to be up against it taking on the best performers from America, Japan and Europe.
Sent on his way at 80-1, Emblem Road was only seventh turning into the straight when it looked like the huge prize-money was sure to head to America.
Bob Baffert’s Country Grammer and the Steve Asmussen-trained Midnight Bourbon looked set to fight out a famous finish with Making Miracles, who won the 2019 Chester Cup for Mark Johnston, just behind them.
However, Emblem Road, a stablemate of Making Miracles, was beginning to hit top gear down the centre of the track.
Even with half a furlong to run and with Emblem Road still over a length down, the result began to look inevitable and the home crowd started to go wild.
Ramos began his celebrations on crossing the line and he looked as dumbfounded as the rest. Country Grammer was second with Midnight Bourbon third.
There were some big disappointments, including last year’s winner Mishrif for John and Thady Gosden, Brad Cox’s Mandaloun and the Japanese star T O Keynes.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox