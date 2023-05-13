Emily Dickinson stars in Yorkshire Cup confirmations
Ascot Gold Cup favourite Emily Dickinson is one of 11 who could line up in the Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes on Friday.
Having ended last season with a victory in the Loughbrown Stakes, the daughter of Dubawi returned with an emphatic five-length success in the Vintage Crop Stakes and is one of three in the mix for Aidan O’Brien in the York marathon alongside Bolshoi Ballet and Dubai Gold Cup champion Broome.
Also among the confirmations is Roger Varian’s St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov and recent Ormonde Stakes winner Hamish, while Quickthorn romped to victory on the Knavesmire in the Lonsdale Cup in the summer and could represent the in-form Hughie Morrison.
There could be an interesting rematch in the Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes with Newmarket one-two Persian Dreamer and Dorothy Lawrence in the 16 entries.
Dominic Ffrench Davis’ speedy daughter of Clayx got the upper hand on the Rowley Mile, but the Karl Burke-trained runner-up suffered plenty of trouble in running and will be attempting to turn the tables granted a clear passage.
Others of interest include William Haggas’ taking Windsor scorer Relief Rally and recent Lily Agnes winner Ziggy’s Phoenix who could attempt to quickly seal some valuable black type.
The other Listed action is the Oaks Farm Stables Fillies’ Stakes and Juddmonte hold a strong hand with the improving Coppice and reappearing Juliet Sierra who was last seen finishing fifth in the Cheveley Park in September.
Radley Stakes winner Magical Sunset has already been seen twice this season and has match practice on her side, while Queen For You is one of three entries for John and Thady Gosden following an impressive debut at Ascot earlier this month.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox