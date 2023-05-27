Emily Upjohn heads Coronation Cup contenders

Emily Upjohn tops a possible nine contenders for Friday’s Dahlbury Coronation Cup at Epsom.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly returns to the scene of her narrow defeat in last year’s Oaks, when she was edged out by a short head in a thrilling finish with Tuesday.

She gained Group One consolation on her final outing of the year in the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot last October and she is at the head of the betting with most firms to make a triumphant return on the opening day of the Derby meeting.

The Ralph Beckett-trained Westover is also at the top of the market, having finished an unlucky third in the Derby last June before going on to land the Irish version at the Curragh.

He already has a run under his belt this season having chased home Japanese star Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic on World Cup night back in March.

Godolphin pin their hopes on Hurricane Lane, the 2021 St Leger hero who roared back to form for trainer Charlie Appleby with a six-length victory in the Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket last time out.

Aidan O’Brien has three to choose from in Chester scorer Point Lonsdale, last year’s Derby fifth Changingoftheguard and Broome, winner of the Dubai Gold Cup and third in the Yorkshire Cup earlier this month.

The Peter Schiergen-trained Tunnes is a fascinating contender having hacked up in a German Group One by 10 lengths at the backend of last year before an unsuccessful Japan Cup challenge.

Tunnes, a half-brother to Arc victor Torquator Tasso, suffered a surprise defeat on his seasonal bow, though.

Likely outsiders Royal Champion, who represents Roger Varian, and the David Menuisier-trained Caius Chorister complete the list of confirmations.