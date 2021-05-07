Emma Lavelle appoints Tom Bellamy as stable jockey

Emma Lavelle is looking ahead to a bright future after appointing Tom Bellamy as her stable jockey.

The Marlborough trainer felt the time was right to have a retained rider for the first time in several years.

Having Bellamy on her side means Lavelle will have the consistency she requires after the jockey made the right impression when being successful on a spare ride.

“It’s something we’re excited about,” she said.

“It was just one of those things, he picked up a spare ride for us at Huntingdon and won on it and then won on it again. Then it just so happened Adam (Wedge) had just got injured and he started to ride a few more and it just went from there.

“His style of riding suits us. He is definitely going in the right direction. He is great to work with and everyone is really pleased about it going forward.

“He comes in and rides out. We’ve got some great lads who have been riding for us, but I just wanted a bit of consistency and have someone who was able to get to know the horses well. We have some lovely horses going forward and we wanted the right person and the consistency going on top of them. It’s working well.”

The one horse in the yard Bellamy will not be riding is Paisley Park. Aidan Coleman will continue to ride the Paisley Park, who has been a stable star for the last few years.

“He (Coleman) has had a great relationship with him and so that is his only ride. Hopefully the next Paisley Park is lurking somewhere in the yard,” said Lavelle.