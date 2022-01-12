Emmet Mullins pair set to swerve Lanzarote Hurdle
Emmet Mullins is unlikely to run either Winter Fog or Rightplacerightime in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton Park on Saturday.
The County Carlow trainer revealed on Wednesday he had no firm plans for the pair.
Both have been prominent in the ante-post market for the valuable Listed contest, with Winter Fog as low as 9-2 favourite with some bookmakers. Rightplacerightime is only 5-1 in places, even though he needs five horses to come out to get into the maximum 20-runner field.
“I don’t think either of them will run. I’d be very surprised if I ran either of them. No plans for them,” said Mullins.”
In contrast, Jamie Snowden is looking to run Up For Parol following his victory at Haydock last month. The six-year-old is pretty high in the betting, varying between 13-2 and 11-1.
“We were going to go novice chasing this season with him after his run at Chepstow. He is not the biggest in the world and though he jumps fences fine he is better over hurdles,” said Snowden.
“He won that race well up at Haydock in front of the ITV cameras and this looked an ideal stepping stone for him. Off a rating of 133, he should have a nice weight.”
