Emotion runs wild at Newmarket

Emotion had her supporters smiling as she led home a Qatar Racing one-two in the British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes at Newmarket.

The daughter of Frankel, trained by John and Thady Gosden, was well held in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot on her most recent start, but was always in the perfect position in the hands of Andrea Atzeni back down in Listed company.

Sent off at 13-2, Emotion shadowed the favourite Rose Of Kildare, who took the field along in the hands of Cieren Fallon.

Fallon looked to have got the fractions right when Atzeni on Emotion and Rossa Ryan aboard the eventual third Star Fortress started to pump away on their mounts, but the Clarehaven filly found plenty for pressure and having took the lead close home, was a length clear of the runner-up at the line.

Kevin Darley, representative for owners Qatar Racing, said: “It wasn’t really a surprise. She ran in the Ascot race (Queen’s Vase) and there was a big field and she maybe lacked a little bit of experience at that stage.

“She showed her true colours today. There was a strong gallop which helped her out.

“Andrea (Atzeni, winning jockey) said she maybe faltered a little bit running into the dip but once she hit the rising ground the better she was.

“Although she doesn’t do anything quick she does like to feel herself on top of the ground and as you saw today once she hit the rising ground, the better she was.

“With her winning so easy at Kempton she didn’t really have a race and learn an awful lot. Being pitched in with a lot of runners at Ascot probably taught her more than we thought.

“I think maybe long term she could be a Galtres Stakes or Park Hill type filly. She is a lovely big filly and there is plenty of her.”