‘Emotional’ first Grade One for teenager Freddie Gingell

Teenager Freddie Gingell paid tribute to his late mother Kim after he registered his first Grade One win aboard Elixir De Nutz in the My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase.

Riding the grey for his uncle Joe Tizzard, Kim’s brother, Gingell recorded a breakthrough victory at the highest level in dramatic circumstances.

The race looked at the mercy of 1-4 favourite Jonbon, but he jumped sloppily throughout and a jolting mistake at the fourth last looked to end his race.

To his credit he got back in front on the run to the last, but another slow leap handed the initiative back to Elixir De Nutz and Gingell conjured up a late rally which saw him prevail, with the rider looking to the sky on crossing the line.

Kim Gingell died of cancer, aged just 43, in May 2020 and the winning jockey underlined her influence.

Gingell said: “It is an amazing day. We came here thinking we might run a big race, finishing second or third.

“That was definitely the most emotional success I’ve had today. Mum was definitely up there looking down on me. She has been a massive part of me in helping me to become a jockey.

“Crossing the line today, I looked up to her and she looked back, and I could tell she was up there doing something.

“As soon as I crossed the line everything stopped and then I could tell I had achieved a big thing. Before that I just needed to get past that line in front.

“I will probably go home and watch it loads, probably 10 times tonight, it’s amazing.

“My mum was a massive part of me, and for Joe and Colin (Tizzard) she did so much. When she went, everything just fell over for everyone really, we never really realised how much she did. But days like this, it really pays off and it’s a massive thank you to her.”

I was screaming and shouting all the way but it's my first Grade One so I should be I guess!

It was also a first Grade success for Joe Tizzard since taking over at the helm from his father, Colin.

Reflecting on the race, Gingell added: “As soon as Jonbon came to the last I thought I was beat, but he didn’t quite get it right and I’ve got an amazing jump and he landed running.

“He battles well and once he got his head in front, I knew he would keep on battling up the hill and he did. I was screaming and shouting all the way but it’s my first Grade One so I should be I guess!

“I’m three from three on him this season and he has been an amazing horse for this season, but he has been an amazing horse in general. Thanks go to Terry Warner (owner) as he has been amazing to me.

“They had the choice of either me or Brendan (Powell) and Terry was very good to let me ride him and I have now won two nice races on him.”