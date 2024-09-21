Emotional success for Not So Sleepy on likely farewell

Not So Sleepy made all for victory in the Dubai Duty Free Autumn Cup Handicap at Newbury on what is likely to be his final racecourse start.

The 12-year-old has been an enduring star for trainer Hughie Morrison and owner Lady Blyth, winning six times both on the Flat and over hurdles.

His jumps successes include two Fighting Fifth Hurdles, sharing the Grade One glory in a dead heat with Epatante at Newcastle in 2021 before claiming on outright victory in a rearranged renewal at Sandown last December.

Not So Sleepy had been due to sign off in the Ebor at York last month but with quick ground scuppering that plan, he was rerouted to this one-mile-five-furlong contest – an event he also won last term.

With the heavy ground in his favour, Not So Sleepy was sent off a 10-1 shot in the hands of Tom Marquand, who had him smartly away and bowling along in front.

It looked as though the challengers were lining up behind turning into the straight and while Not So Sleepy was headed by Our Golden One, he rallied in fantastic style to get back in front and kept finding for Marquand all the way to the line.

Not So Sleepy eventually came home one and three-quarter lengths clear of Chillingham, much to the delight of his owner.

She said: “That was brilliant, just brilliant. Like last year, just when it looked like they were getting the better of him he came right back at them.

“It’s an option to carry on but I think we are going to stop while we are ahead.

“The trouble is we’re not quite sure what we can do with him. There’s no hunting any more and he’s so independent, but I think this is definitely it.”

Morrison admitted his confidence had been enhanced by the testing conditions in Berkshire.

He said: “Basically he always does it on this ground and I said to Tom ‘don’t go too far in front, but don’t let them get too far ahead of you when they join you’, because I knew he would come back to them.

“He’s actually quite easy to train, he goes out first every morning and after 50 yards off he goes.

“And he’s a charming horse in his box, to the extent that a child could ride him.”

Not So Sleepy added a further £36,000 to his prizemoney total, having amassed over £600,000 during a 69-race career that began at Nottingham in October 2014.

Morrison pinpointed that first maiden win as a personal highlight, along with victory in the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester the following year, although the trainer is certain his Newcastle result against Champion Hurdle winner Epatante represented his career best effort.

He added: “Looking back, I enjoyed the day he first won when I watched it in the Green Room at Tattersalls. Then there was the Dee Stakes in which he beat a strong field including a good horse from Ireland (Smuggler’s Cove).

“But I think his best performance was when dead heating with Epatante giving her 7lb at Newcastle. That was the best of them all, for sure.

“It’s good that he has quite a big fan club and I know that once he’s out of the racing scenario, he will be more relaxed.”