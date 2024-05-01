Enchanting performance sparks Royal Ascot dreams

Enchanting Empress booked her ticket to Royal Ascot as owners Amo Racing won the Royal Ascot Two-Year-Old Trial EBF Conditions Stakes for the second year running.

Alice Haynes’ Maximum Impact obliged as an evens favourite 12 months ago, but this time Dominic Ffrench Davis’ daughter of Sergei Prokofiev – the only filly in the field – was sent off an 11-2 chance in the hands of David Egan.

A professional winner on debut at Wolverhampton 21 days ago, she showed plenty of heart to see off the Murphy-trained Rock Hunter by a neck.

This victory came over five furlongs, but Ffrench Davis is now eyeing a move up to six furlongs for the Albany Stakes at the big meeting later in the summer.

He said: “I think she’s done enough to come back to Ascot, but I think she is more of an Albany filly than a Queen Mary filly.

“She will definitely get six and will probably go further in time. It’s a fast pedigree, but she was behind the bridle at Wolverhampton and she was behind the bridle a little bit again today.

“She’s as tough as old boots and she answered when David asked her, so I think the Albany is probably her target.

“She’s probably done enough for now and you don’t want to overrace these fillies. We’ll keep her fresh for Ascot.”

Her rider concurred that six furlongs is Elegant Empress’ trip, with Egan adding: “If she does come back to Ascot I’d say six furlongs would be the more obvious trip.

“She’s not the most strong-travelling filly and you need that when you have the likes of the Wesley Ward horses, who would go a lot quicker than we did just there.

“She’d be more comfortable over six.”