Energumene due to return at Cork

Champion Chase winner Energumene is due to reappear on Sunday in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork – should the meeting survive an 8am inspection.

Having come off second best to Shishkin in a thrilling Clarence House Chase at Ascot, Energumene gained his revenge at Cheltenham when Nicky Henderson’s charge was pulled up.

Trained by Willie Mullins, Energumene went on to win at Punchestown and will be a long odds-on favourite to start his season with a win.

Paul Townend could reroute to Cork for the ride following the abandonment of Punchestown.

The jockey was due to take the mount on Galopin Des Champs in the John Durkan Memorial Chase at the latter meeting, but that meeting was cancelled. That frees Townend up on Sunday to head instead to Cork, where he could replace Sean O’Keeffe.

Cork itself will be subject to an inspection, however, with officials set to check that the track is still fit for racing at 8am as a frost is expected overnight.

Speaking on Friday in his Ladbrokes blog Townend said: “If Punchestown was called off, I would do my best to go down there for the ride.

“He won there last year and he is by far the highest-rated runner in the race.

“It is a nice place to start him and hopefully all roads lead to the Champion Chase again.”

Challenging Energumene will be Paddy Corkery’s Master McShee, a Grade One winner as a novice who has then second twice behind Galopin Des Champs in top class novice chases.

“He’s going into open company now and you have a strong line-up again but when you look back on his form, that’s where Master McShee deserves to be,” said Corkery.

“He won a Grade One last season and was second in two Grade Ones.

“Willie Mullins says Galopin De Champs is a Gold Cup horse and the closest horse to him last year was Master McShee.”