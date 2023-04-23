Energumene headlines day one at Punchestown

Energumene looks set to be the star attraction on day one of the Punchestown Festival with the champion two-miler heading a six-strong field for the William Hill Champion Chase.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old was sensational in successfully defending his crown in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham last month and will be cramped odds to do the same in County Kildare on Tuesday under Paul Townend.

Mullins also saddles the 2021 winner of this Grade One contest in Chacun Pour Soi, as well as Gentleman De Mee and Blue Lord.

Henry de Bromhead’s Magic Daze and Rebel Gold from Patrick Foley’s yard complete the line-up.

It looks set to be another dominant day for Mullins, with the champion trainer also appears to hold all the aces in the other two Grade Ones on the card.

The KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle appears to present Facile Vega with a good opportunity to get back on the winning trail after finding Marine Nationale too strong in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle last month.

Diverge was third in the same race for Mullins and takes on Facile Vega again, as does his fifth-placed stablemate Il Etait Temps. Found A Fifty (Gordon Elliott) and No Looking Back (Oliver McKiernan) are the other hopefuls.

Five of the six runners declared for the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase hail from Closutton, with Willie Mullins saddling four and his nephew Emmet running one.

Townend has seemingly sided with Appreciate It over the Cheveley Park Stud-owned pair of Classic Getaway (Danny Mullins) and Sir Gerhard (Patrick Mullins), while Daryl Jacob partners the apparent fourth string James Du Berlais for his retaining owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

Feronily represents Emmet Mullins, while Journey With Me looks a major contender for De Bromhead having been kept fresh since winning a Grade Three prize at Naas the weekend before the Cheltenham Festival.