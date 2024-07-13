Enfjaar just too good for John Smith’s Cup rivals

Enfjaar continued his rise through the ranks to lead home a one-two for trainer Roger Varian in the prestigious John Smith’s Cup at York.

The four-year-old looked a smart prospect after winning his first two career starts at Newmarket and Chelmsford, but a disappointing run in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer was followed by two more below-par efforts before 2023 was over.

However, having been gelded during the off-season, Enfjaar went some way to restoring his reputation when scoring comfortably on his return at Chelmsford last month, and he was a 15-2 shot to follow up under a 5lb penalty in one of the feature handicaps of the season on the Knavesmire.

Ridden by Jack Mitchell, Enfjaar travelled smoothly on the heels of the leaders rounding the home turn before being switched to grab the stands’ side rail early in the straight.

The result was never really in much doubt after he moved inside the final two furlongs, as with the rail to help, he found plenty for pressure to score by a length and three-quarters, with his stablemate and 9-2 favourite Botanical pipping Tony Montana to the runner-up spot.

“There was a few battle-hardened horses in there but he really relaxed,” said Mitchell.

“He used to be quite a keen horse but the gelding has been the making of him, I’m just so pleased for the horse, Roger and Sheikha Hissa (owner).

“I think he’s better than a handicapper, his work was very pleasing coming into today and he should progress – the time off he’s had and the gelding has been the making of this horse.”

Richard Hills, representing owners Shadwell, added: “He’s a changed horse this year, we gave him a long rest last year, as he had a bit of bone bruising and a few other things.

“He came back to the yard where we rehabilitate our horses and he went and won really nicely at Chelmsford.

“Jack rode him there and rode him in his work last week and he looked really good, this is a tough race to win.

“We won it two years ago with Anmaat and he went and won a Group One – I’m not saying this fella will, I hope he will, but this is a very competitive race and I’m really chuffed.”

It's exciting, he's really getting there now

He added: “He’s improving, he’s got things together and he’s in good form.

“We’ll reassess and see where they put him, now we’ll probably be out of the handicap and into Group races and there’s lots of lovely races over a mile and a quarter – in England and in Europe and further abroad.

“It’s exciting, he’s really getting there now.”