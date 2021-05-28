Envoi Allen surgery is successful

Connections of Envoi Allen are looking forward to the future after the star chaser underwent surgery this week.

Unbeaten in his first 11 starts under rules, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding met with defeat for the first time when falling as he sought a third win at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Hopes were high he could bounce back to his brilliant best for a much-anticipated clash with Monkfish in Punchestown’s Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase last month.

Surgery was performed successfully, and the vets seem very happy

However, Henry de Bromhead’s charge was struggling a long way from home before eventually being pulled up by Rachael Blackmore, while Monkfish failed to reel in his stablemate Colreevy.

Envoi Allen was found to be lame post-race, and a subsequent CT scan at Fethard Equine Hospital revealed he had chipped a joint.

“Surgery was performed successfully, and the vets seem very happy,” said Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson.

“He obviously suffered the injury when standing miles off one of those early fences at Punchestown.

“It took a while for the swelling to go down. But surgery has now been performed, and he can now have a nice holiday and hopefully come back later in the year.”

Classic Getaway emerged as another exciting addition to Cheveley Park’s National Hunt string when making a successful debut under rules in a bumper at Tipperary on Tuesday.

The five-year-old, who cost an eye-watering £570,000 after winning his sole start in the point-to-point field, pulled 15 lengths clear on his first start for Willie and Patrick Mullins – and will now enjoy a summer break.

Richardson added: “He’s such a good-looking horse with a lovely classic head and lovely long ears.

“Patrick was very happy with him. He gave him a nice introduction, and we can look forward to next season.

“He didn’t really know what to do in the final stages of the race, and I’m sure he’ll learn a lot from that.”

Classic Getaway after his Tipperary win

The same trainer-owner combination is set to unleash another expensive recruit at Punchestown on Saturday, with £430,000 purchase Grangeclare West lining up for the Ladbrokes (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race.

Richardson said: “I don’t think he’s in the same league as Classic Getaway – but he’s a nice horse, and we’ll learn a bit more.

“We’re spoilt with the really good horses that we’ve got at the moment. Hopefully he’s another one to look forward to.

“We’ll get a run into him, and then put him away.”