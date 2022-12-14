Epatante set to meet Constitution Hill again at Christmas

Epatante looks set for a Kempton rematch with stablemate Constitution Hill in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle following the abandonment of the International Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson’s 2020 Champion Hurdle heroine was easily brushed aside by the ante-post favourite for next March’s edition when they met at Newcastle in the Fighting Fifth last month, with the Seven Barrows handler pointing Epatante towards Cheltenham last Saturday in an attempt to keep his two star hurdlers apart.

However, with day two of the December meeting at Prestbury Park falling victim to the cold snap and the British Horseracing Authority not answering Henderson’s plea to reschedule the race, Epatante is left with little option than to attempt to win her third Christmas Hurdle in four years on Boxing Day.

“I would think there is every possibility she will run in the Christmas Hurdle,” Henderson told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“We haven’t finalised plans and there is another idea but the plan is to run at Christmas in the Christmas Hurdle – we have no other option.

“It’s the way of the world and it is very sad we can’t reschedule the race (International). It’s all very well taking him (Constitution Hill) on but if you can appreciate it, it is hardly ideal.”

Henderson also confirmed that Shishkin is likely to be next seen up in trip in Kempton’s Coral Silviniaco Chase on January 14 following a lacklustre performance in the Tingle Creek, while Jonbon will also be absent over Christmas, instead pencilled in for the Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick (February 11).

He continued: “Shishkin I would think will wait for the Silviniaco Conti.

“Jonbon won’t go to Kempton. He’ll have another run and I think the Kingmaker at Warwick is in the mix, but no decision has been made yet.”