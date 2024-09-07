Epic Poet gets it all right in Old Borough Cup

Epic Poet secured the big-race victory he has promised all season in the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup at Haydock.

Bought out of Freddie and Martyn Meade’s yard for 48,000 guineas last autumn, the five-year-old had run with credit on each of his first four starts for David O’Meara, notably picking up second place in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot before placing fifth in the John Smith’s Cup and fourth in the Ebor York.

The son of Lope De Vega was sent off at 11-2 shot to claim the lion’s share of £100,000 on Merseyside and after travelling ominously alongside Waxing Gibbous inside the final two furlongs, he saw out the one-mile-six-furlong trip well to get the better of that determined rival by a neck.

O’Meara said: “I’m delighted with him. He’s had a very good season without winning.

“He ran a cracker at Royal Ascot and I think he was the only horse with a high draw to get in the frame in the Ebor, so he deserved to win a big one – it’s not before time. It was a great ride from Danny as usual and it’s great to get his head in front.

“I’m not sure where we’ll go now, but I wouldn’t be put off trying him in a Pattern race – I think he’s good enough.

“Long-term, I wouldn’t mind looking at the Red Sea Turf Handicap in Saudi Arabia, which is obviously worth a lot of money.”

Master Builder came from last to first to claim top honours in the Betfair Plays Different Handicap.

David Menuisier’s grey was a couple of lengths behind the rest of the field racing down the back straight, but was still travelling well after the home turn and quickened up smartly under a well-judged ride from William Buick to secure a two-and-a-quarter-length success as the 3-1 favourite.

“I’m delighted. He did something really nice in the Melrose (at York, finished third) and we were quite confident that with a bit of cut in the ground he would improve again,” said Menuisier.

“The question mark was it was only two weeks since he ran, but we didn’t do a lot between York and here and William made it look easy really!

“The horse switches off very easily and very quickly. They went very fast early on, so I wasn’t too worried when he was behind.

“Turning in, you could see that he was picking up the bridle and was travelling better than anything else, so I thought we would be unlucky not to win from that point onwards.

“I don’t really have any plans at the moment. We have to enjoy this one and then make plans.”

Mick Appleby and Oisin Murphy combined to land the Betfair Be Friendly Handicap, with 9-4 favourite Shagraan lunging late to get up and beat Jer Batt by half a length.

Oisin wants to go in the sun somewhere!

“That was good, he was drawn on the wrong side really, but luckily we knew Night On Earth would go pretty quick and tow us into it, which he did. It all worked out well,” said Appleby.

“The ground was on the softer side for him, but he’s done the job well and I think he’s still improving.”

Considering future plans, the trainer added: “Oisin wants to go in the sun somewhere! We’ve thought about it and Bahrain would be right up his street, five furlongs there, but there won’t be that many races out there for him.

“We’ll have a look and see where we’re going to go. I’m sure there’ll be more suitable opportunities for him this year before we put him away.”