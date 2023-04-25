Epictetus takes Epsom honours with minimum of fuss
Epictetus stated his claim for Classic honours by landing the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Blue Riband Trial at Epsom.
A winner on debut last season, the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt went on to finish second in both the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket and Doncaster’s Vertem Futurity Trophy – where he chased home Betfred Derby favourite Auguste Rodin in heavy ground.
Having handled testing conditions adequately on Town Moor, soft ground on the undulations of Epsom held no qualms and Frankie Dettori aboard the 1-3 favourite was happy to let Andrew Balding’s Stormbuster and Charlie Johnston’s Hadrianus stride on in the early stages.
The gap closed as the field swung downhill towards Tattenham corner and Dettori was still holding on to plenty of horse when they straightened for home.
The Italian asked his mount to extend passing the two-pole and although getting lonely inside the final furlong, was kept up to his work under hands and heals to complete a successful reconnaissance of the Derby track.
Although seemingly not bowled over by the performance, Paddy Power, Betfair and Coral all went 20-1 from 25s about the winner for the premier Classic.
However, any decision about whether he will return to Epsom or go to Chantilly for the Prix du Jockey Club will be left until after he has taken part in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on May 18.
