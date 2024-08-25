Estrange has the wow factor when winning at Goodwood
David O’Meara appears to have a hugely exciting prospect on his hands given the manner in which Estrange won on her debut at Goodwood.
Owned by Cheveley Park Stud, the filly is related to St Leger winner Logician but was only making her first start at the back end of her three-year-old season in the Darley EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.
Ridden by Danny Tudhope, she had shown signs of greenness through the race but as the pace quickened, she moved ominously into contention.
It was what she did in the final two furlongs that set her apart from the rest, however.
Moving into overdrive, she effortlessly pulled further and further clear to win by an eased down five and a half lengths from the 78-rated Lasting Love.
Tudhope told Racing TV of the 11-4 joint-favourite: “She was very professional beforehand. We were drawn out wide but she travelled round good.
“She just needed a bit of help going around the top bend and down the hill a bit, but when I got stuck into her, she came good on me – it was an impressive performance.
“She’s got a nice way of going; she doesn’t overdo things, she just does what she has to do and she makes your job a bit easier, she’s got a great mind on her. There’s a lot to like about her.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox