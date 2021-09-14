Euchen Glen primed for Doonside Cup mission
Jim Goldie is looking forward to running stable star Euchen Glen in the Virgin Bet Doonside Cup at Ayr – whatever the weather and opposition.
The eight-year-old will be bidding to improve on his fourth place behind Addeybb in Saturday’s Listed contest 12 months ago, and add to his tally of victories this year in the Brigadier Gerard and Gala Stakes – both at Sandown.
Addeybb, who went on to taste Group One glory in the Champion Stakes, is again among this weekend’s entries.
However, he also has the option of the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup at Newbury and is likely to go where there is some give in the ground.
“I’m hoping (Addeybb’s trainer) Mr (William) Haggas finds Newbury more attractive than Ayr, but we’ll wait and see,” said Goldie.
“He’s in good nick. Obviously Ayr is our local track, and it’s nice for us to have runners here.
“He’s fresh and well, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Goldie, whose stables are 26 miles away at Uplawmoor, near Glasgow, expects the ground to be nearer good than soft.
“I think the ground will be good to firm. It won’t be slow ground,” he said.
“I think there might a bit of rain on Friday, but there’s not going to be a great deal.
“We’ll be going there, whatever the ground. We’re going well at the moment.”