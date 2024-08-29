Eustace predicting bright future for Time For Sandals

Harry Eustace is excited by what the future could hold for Time For Sandals after her gallant run in the Lowther Stakes at York.

The Sands Of Mali filly ran on strongly and was only beaten a neck by Celandine on the Knavesmire.

That followed on from her winning debut on the all-weather at Kempton and a half-length third in the Super Sprint Stakes at Newbury.

Eustace is keeping his options open over where he points her next, with races at the Curragh and Ayr on her radar.

“She ran great. Obviously it was her first try at black type and she looked well up for it,” he said.

“I think more than anything, bar Leovanni, who was a breeze-up filly herself, probably if she’d had an extra run from an experience point of view that was probably the big telling point on the day.

She's always been a filly that we thought would mature and improve from two to three which is exciting for us

“I’m not sure on the plans (entered in Super Auction Sales Stakes at the Curragh). We will keep an eye on the Firth of Clyde at Ayr and go for another black-type race or go for the sales race. We haven’t really decided yet. We’ve got a bit of time to work that one out.”

Eustace is expecting a big step forward as he ponders future pans.

He added: “It’s whether she strengthens up and stays at six or shapes like she’ll stay further.

“I suspect she’ll have a try over seven in a (Classic) trial and that will sort of tell us where we are, but she’s always been a filly we thought would mature and improve from two to three, which is exciting for us.”

Eustace was happy with Docklands as he tried his luck at a mile and a quarter for the first time in a red-hot renewal of the Juddmonte International.

The four-year-old was not disgraced as galloped home 11 and a half lengths adrift of City Of Troy and is now set for Australia and the Cox Plate.

Eustace said: “He ran a solid enough race in what was an amazing race to be a part of.

“It was his first try at a mile and a quarter and we just wanted to see how he would be at that trip and we felt he saw the trip out pretty well.

“It was a hard race to get involved in from anywhere near the back and he sort of ran on well enough to suggest that a mile and a quarter was no problem.

“He is in the process of heading to Melbourne for the Cox Plate. They (Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Champion Stakes entries) were very much from a vetting point of view or anything were to happen that stops us travelling to Oz.

“We didn’t want to miss out on having those as back-up opportunities. They are very much plan Bs if Oz doesn’t materialise for whatever reason.”

Divine Comedy is another Eustace inmate that ran a strong race at York when finishing four and a quarter lengths behind Extensio in the Stayers Handicap.

The Irish Cesarewitch is now the target for the six-year-old mare, who won the Hell Nook Handicap at Haydock in May.

Eustace said: “My preference is for the Irish Cesearawitch.

“I think the track – I thought two miles at York probably from a pace point of view just caught us out a little bit.

“And the level she’s at now from a handicap point of view needs cut in the ground and I thought two miles one at the Curragh hopefully with a bit of cut in the ground could be ideal.

“Frankly it’s worth a hell of a lot more than the English one – it’s worth €600,000 which is a remarkable amount. I’d imagine that very much would be the plan first and foremost.

“We will have a look at the Doncaster Cup to see where we’re at. But from a timing point of view it’s very tough for Ireland, so we’ll see.”