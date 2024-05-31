Evade holds off Native American in Epsom thriller
Evade just got the better of a titanic tussle with Native American to land the Listed-class Aston Martin Surrey Stakes at Epsom.
Oisin Murphy had the 10-1 winner in the front rank from the outset alongside Balmacara but as his fellow front-runner began to fade out, Native American emerged as a major threat under James Doyle.
The pair quickly put daylight between them and the rest of the field, but it was Archie Watson’s charge who always looked to be holding the upper hand and he got home by a short head.
It was a fine training performance by Watson, with Evade having last been seen finishing ninth in October’s Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp behind Rosallion, when under the care of Andre Fabre.
Doyle initially launched an objection against the winner, who came close to his mount late on, but that was quickly withdrawn.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox