Evans banking on change of fortune for Rohaan

David Evans is praying Rohaan finally has a bit of a luck in the Qipco British Champions Sprint, after his three previous attempts at the top level did not go to plan.

The three-year-old returns to the scene of his impressive victory, in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot, for next week’s six-furlong Group One.

Since that epic handicap performance, Rohaan has not looked out of place in the July Cup, Prix Maurice de Gheest and the Flying Five Stakes, despite not making the frame – and Evans is convinced the Mayson gelding would have fared better had things gone his way.

I’ve never seen anything like that in a Group One

He said: “At Newmarket he was probably a bit too prominent and found himself a bit in no man’s land – and then in France it was a combination of the travelling, racing too prominent again, and then not getting home over the extended trip, although he was last off the bridle.

“As for the Curragh, I’ve never seen anything like that in a Group One. I couldn’t believe he’d finish that close after getting left in the stalls for some reason and finding himself 15 or 20 lengths behind.

“In many ways it was demoralising to watch, but it was nice to see that he was back in form – and that form is working out too.”

In last month’s Flying Five, Rohaan lost all chance at the start but still finished just a length and a half behind A Case Of You, who went on to win the Prix de l’Abbaye.

Rohaan has made remarkable progress since being picked up by Evans for 20,000 guineas at the horses in training sales last October.

From an initial rating of 55, he now has a mark of 114 and has won seven times, including two group races.

“He does everything so easily,” added his Monmouthshire trainer.

“Nothing is any effort to him. He’s half asleep most of the time, but he’s got such a turn of foot, so long as he’s close enough to use it.

“I just wish the race was this Saturday rather than next, because you never know what they might pick up.”