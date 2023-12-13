Eva’s Oskar ruled out for rest of season

Eva’s Oskar will miss out on another crack at the Grand National in 2024 after a setback ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Tim Vaughan’s nine-year-old was a winner at Cheltenham this time 12 months ago and snuck into the National line-up at Aintree in the spring where he was relishing the jumping test before unseating jockey Alan Johns with nine fences to go.

He was badly hampered when parting ways with his rider and that promising display had his handler eyeing up another tilt at the Merseyside showpiece with the grey.

However, after a respectable comeback run at Chepstow in October, Vaughan has now conceded defeat for the season after discovering a minor niggle that will require time to heal.

“He’s had a niggle and a bit of heat in a leg, so he’s off for this season and hopefully will come back this time next season I suppose,” said Vaughan.

“If we kept pressing on it could cause further damage, so we decided to pull up stumps for this season, get him right and he can come back in the summer to come again.

“We caught it early so I don’t think there will be any lasting damage and his health is the main thing for us. He has been a yard flagbearer for a few seasons now and it is obviously frustrating, but it is part of training racehorses.

The plan was to run again at Cheltenham and then aim for the National

“It’s a shame it is him, but we are where we are and the main thing is he’s bright and alert and happy and it is something we can resolve with a bit of time, so we will do what’s best for him really.”

He went on: “The plan was to run again at Cheltenham and then aim for the National again really.

“That was very much on the agenda and I thought he ran a blinder in it last year, he was just a bit unfortunate. He took to the fences really well so it’s frustrating.”