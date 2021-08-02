Evergreen Euchen Glen in Rose of Lancaster reckoning

Euchen Glen could be in action again in the MansionBet Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.

Jim Goldie’s stable stalwart is enjoying an excellent campaign, having bagged two big-race victories at Sandown in the Brigadier Gerard and the Gala Stakes.

He was only narrowly denied further success in Friday’s Group Three Glorious Stakes at Goodwood – flashing home under regular partner Paul Mulrennan but just failing to reel in Saeed bin Suroor’s 2-1 favourite Passion and Glory, who was completing a hat-trick for the season.

Goldie is pleased with how Euchen Glen has recovered from those exertions and is eyeing a swift return to action on Merseyside.

“He was back home on Saturday and has come out of the race grand, so I think he’ll be fine to run again,” said the Scottish trainer.

“I think he’d have got up in another few strides. He ran a good race and the winner is maybe a good horse.”

The eight-year-old could face another exciting Bin Suroor-trained horse this weekend, with Royal Ascot hero Real World among his 14 potential rivals.

Since winning the Royal Hunt Cup, Real World has impressed in a Listed event at Newbury and is the joint top-rated horse in this weekend’s field along with Euchen Glen.

Goldie has his charge entered for the Sky Bet Ebor at York on August 21, but his participation could depend on how he fares at Haydock.

He added: “We’ll see about the Ebor. If he wins on Saturday we probably won’t go for the Ebor and if he’s second again we probably will.

“If he picks up a penalty, we’d probably think it would be too much weight at York and the Ebor is a hard race.”

Last year’s Rose of Lancaster winner Extra Elusive is in line to defend his crown for Roger Charlton.

Other contenders for the Group Three contest include Sir Michael Stoute’s Solid Stone, the Ed Walker-trained Stormy Antarctic, Foxes Tales from Andrew Balding’s yard and Brentford Hope, who is trained by Richard Hughes.