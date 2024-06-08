Everlasting back to winning ways in Listed company at Navan

Everlasting made the most of a drop to Listed company in the Darley Irish EBF Kooyonga Stakes at Navan.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, the Kingman filly has been highly tried this term, finishing fourth in the Park Express Stakes on her seasonal bow before being just a length in third by subsequent Oaks victor Ezeliya in the Salsabil Stakes.

Sent off a 25-1 outsider in the Irish 1,000 Guineas last month, Everlasting was a well-beaten 11th, with O’Brien moving back in class in search of a second win in six career starts.

There was plenty of confidence in Ryan Moore’s mount as she was sent off the 10-11 favourite and she looked the winner when assuming control a furlong from home.

Asian Daze made a late dash for glory, but Moore had a bit up his sleeve and Everlasting asserted again to win by half a length.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “Ryan gave her a lovely ride. Obviously she had a good run here in the Oaks trial over 10 furlongs (the Salsabil).

“Dylan (Browne McMonagle) rode her in the Irish Guineas and in fairness he realised from a long way out that it wasn’t happening for him, so he looked after her. That gave us the option of coming here to get the black type.”

Everlasting is entered in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, for which she is now 25s from 50-1 with Paddy Power, as well as the Ribblesdale. But a trip to Berkshire is far from certain.

Armstrong added: “She’s had two runs in quite quick succession. She’s in a few races at Ascot, but we’ll see whether we give her a bit of time and look towards the summer, let her go up the grades and look to a Group Three.

“She’s a filly with an awful lot of talent and she’s still putting everything together. Once she puts it together there is a real good race in her down the line.”