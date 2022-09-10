Exciting colts set for informative Champagne Stakes

Dual winners Chaldean and Silver Knott go head-to-head in the Coral Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on Sunday.

Saved from Saturday’s cancelled fixture on Town Moor, the seven-furlong Group Two is now the curtain-raiser on a bumper nine-race card.

And while only three runners go to post, it promises to be a hugely informative contest with the future in mind.

Both Chaldean and Silver Knott bring Group Three-winning form to the table, with Andrew Balding’s Chaldean bidding to follow up success in the Acomb Stakes at York and the Charlie Appleby-trained Silver Knott out to supplement an impressive victory in the Solario at Sandown.

Chaldean carries the colours of Juddmonte, whose racing manager Barry Mahon said of Frankie Dettori’s mount: “He’s a nice horse, he’s a very genuine, straightforward colt.

“I thought he did it well at York, he showed guts, I think the stiff seven furlongs there suited him and hopefully it will again at Doncaster.

“He does want to go a mile, but it was a long time to wait until the Royal Lodge (at Newmarket, September 24).

“He’s going to be very competitive so we thought we’d fit him in here and that will lead us on to the Futurity Trophy or something similar over a mile at the end of the year.”

Chaldean beat Silver Knott in a Newbury novice event in July, but Appleby is hopeful his charge might turn the form around in the rematch.

“Silver Knott has come out of the Solario in good form and it wouldn’t be a negative if the ground comes up on the slower side,” he told the Godolphin website.

“We are reopposing Chaldean, but I feel that Silver Knott has progressed with each run since and will be very competitive.”

The small but select field is completed by Michael O’Callaghan’s Indestructible, who was beaten just half a length into second place by Chaldean in the Acomb and is certainly no forlorn hope.