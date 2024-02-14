Excuses emerge for lacklustre Broadway show

Broadway Boy was found to be suffering from stomach ulcers after he disappointed at Warwick behind Grey Dawning.

Having won three of his first four outings over fences, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained novice was prominent in the betting for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase next month.

However, having been harried for the lead he was beaten approaching the second last and finished over 30 lengths behind Grey Dawning.

Whether he now steps up in trip for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham or goes for the Grade One Brown Advisory has still to be decided.

“It’s completely up in the air and there’s a lot of water to go under the bridge yet,” said assistant trainer Willy Twiston-Davies.

“It’s been narrowed down to either the Brown Advisory or the National Hunt Chase but that is it, we’re not sure yet and we’ll make a decision the week before, probably. Both options are definitely open.

“It will be a case of seeing who goes where and what the ground is looking like.

“He’d be close to the top of the ratings for the National Hunt Chase whereas he might have to improve slightly for the Brown Advisory, but we’ll see nearer the time.

“He scoped badly after Warwick and then we also found that he had stomach ulcers as well, but we’re back on track now.”