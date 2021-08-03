Eyre eyeing Nunthorpe challenge for Bedford Flyer

Bedford Flyer is set to take on the big guns in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York on August 20.

Running in the colours of Rachael and Paul Teasdale’s RP Racing Ltd, the Les Eyre-trained three-year-old already has winning form over the five furlongs of the Knavesmire and was only narrowly beaten in a valuable handicap at Ascot’s King George meeting.

While aware of the size of the task, Eyre is no stranger to glory at York – winning the Ebor in 1997 with 33-1 outsider Far Ahead.

Eyre, who is based at Ivy House Stables in Catwick, East Yorkshire, said: “The Nunthorpe is on the agenda. It might be being a bit ambitious – but he has never let us down yet.

“The Nunthorpe has been the owners’ dream for many years. It was the owners’ idea and we’ve looked at it and tried to work towards it.

“I’ve had one or two (fast ones) in the past – I have been at it 35 years. But having said all that, we wouldn’t have had any quicker, put it that way.

“We’ve won the Ebor in the past. So it would be nice if we could do it with the sprinters.”

While Bedford Flyer will be among the outsiders for the high-summer sprint showpiece, his trainer is convinced the son of Clodovil is on course to progress into a Group-class performer.

Eyre said: “There’s no doubt in my mind. But he is a little bit ground dependent. He would not want it soft – he doesn’t handle it.

“We’re absolutely delighted with him. We can’t get him a lot fitter.”

Eyre is also hoping to be represented at the Ebor Festival by Fame And Acclaim, who has an entry in the Clipper Logistics Heritage Handicap on August 19.