Fabre confident Sevigne can sparkle over Arc trip

Andre Fabre believes the extra distance of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe will bring about even more improvement in Mqse De Sevigne.

The mare is a five-times Group One winner but has yet to run over the mile and a half she will face at ParisLongchamp next month.

She is unbeaten this season, adding second victories in both the Prix Rothschild and Prix Jean Romanet to her name, but her biggest danger may come from stablemate Sosie.

He jumped to the head of the Arc betting when comfortably accounting for Prix du Jockey Club winner Look De Vega in the Prix Niel.

“They are doing well, they just worked this morning and I was very pleased with them,” said Fabre, who has won the Arc a record eight times.

“I fancy the mare. So many people seem to think the Arc may be a bit far for her, but I have exactly the opposite opinion. I actually think an extra two furlongs will help her.

“She loves soft ground and her ability is not in question. She will adapt to the course and distance very well. She’s in very good shape.

“Sosie is a nice horse as well and he is coming forward at the right moment. If it goes very heavy ground, that won’t help him, but soft ground will be fine.

“He’s like a few horses I’ve had who have won the Arc, in that he is coming good at the right moment.

“I would not like to say one in front of the other, but I think both have a good chance of being in the first four, say it like that.”