Fabre dominates Prix Rothschild as Mqse De Sevigne prevails

There was no joy for the British and Irish raiders as Mqse De Sevigne led home an Andre Fabre-trained one-two in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

Fabre had won the Group One contest five times in the past and became the race’s leading trainer as his consistent four-year-old Mqse De Sevigne came home ahead of stablemate Life In Motion.

Jockey Alexis Pouchin, who was winning at the highest level for the first time, was in no rush aboard the filly as Prix Jean Prat runner-up Sauterne and Kelina led the field along, with Ralph Beckett’s race favourite Remarquee travelling powerfully on the wing and Royal Ascot winner Rogue Millennium held up in rear.

As the likes of Remarquee began to wane in the closing stages, the stealthily ridden Fabre pair emerged as the main dangers to the ever-game Sauterne and it was Mqse De Sevigne who had a bit extra in the tank as she led home a one-two-three for the home team, fittingly in the colours of the Rothschild family.

The winner had been campaigning over 10 furlongs but owner Baron Edouard De Rothschild was persuaded by Fabre to drop the filly back in trip, a move which proved successful on the Normandy coast.

“I think it is tremendously wonderful for the stud and all the team that work very hard and I am delighted,” he told Sky Sports Racing.

It's a fantastic result for the team and I am delighted

“When Nashwa won the Falmouth Stakes, Andre Fabre called me and said I think we should do the same and drop back in trip.

“He picked out a race at the end of August, but I said no, the entries for the Prix Rothschild are over but we can supplement her and we did.

“It’s a fantastic result for the team and I am delighted.”

Pouchin said: “It’s a great moment for me, and I want to make the most of it! Monsieur Fabre had asked me not to force the pace as the filly was stepping down somewhat in trip.

“We had a very good race, even if the filly who we were tracking folded very tamely. When I asked my filly to pick up, she responded perfectly. After the post, all the jockeys congratulated me. I can scarcely take it all in!”