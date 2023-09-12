Fabre fillies primed to go in search of further Group One gold

Andre Fabre is planning on racking up the air miles with his two smart fillies Place Du Carrousel and Mqse De Sevigne.

Last year’s Prix de l’Opera winner Place Du Carrousel beat the boys in the Prix Foy and proved her stamina over a mile and a half in the process.

She is now bound for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, but after that possible trips to the Breeders’ Cup and Hong Kong are in the offing.

Mqse De Sevigne, who has won Group Ones over a mile and 10 furlongs in her last two races, is heading to Newmarket next for the Sun Chariot Stakes before she runs in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Fabre said of Place Du Carrousel, who passed up an option against her own sex in the Prix Vermeille: “I wanted to run her against the colts to see how she did because that is what she is going to be running against in the Arc. I was quite happy.

“She proved she stayed 12 furlongs well.

“I need to discuss things with the owner, but if she remains in good shape she’s quite fresh because she hasn’t run much this year, we could look at big races in the States or in Hong Kong.

“She’s proving that she can handle any sort of ground, but the Arc will be tough. She’s going to run well.”

Of Mqse De Sevigne, Fabre added: “She’s a very nice filly. She will go to Newmarket next back over a mile.

“Her plan is the Breeders’ Cup Mile so running her at Newmarket will sharpen her up a little bit – a mile race will be perfect.

“She has really improved this season, she’s got stronger, but we always liked her. Ground doesn’t matter to her, the ground is always nice at Newmarket.

“Alexis (Pouchin) has a good relationship with her and he will probably be on at Newmarket.”