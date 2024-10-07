Fabre keen to aim Sosie at King George next summer

Sosie will remain in training at four with the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot a likely target in the summer.

Trained by Andre Fabre, the Grand Prix de Paris winner was sent off favourite to add to his legendary handler’s impressive Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe haul.

However, as feared, he found the ground too soft and was unable to quicken when it mattered, finishing fourth behind Ralph Beckett’s Bluestocking.

Fabre also saddled Sevenna’s Knight, who outran his odds in fifth, and the multiple Group One-winning mare Mqse De Sevigne, who was unable to end her career in a blaze of glory and was in the rear throughout, having been badly hampered by the injured Haya Zark.

“All three are fine after the race. It was probably the ground which stopped Sosie,” said Fabre.

He will stay in training as a four-year-old and we'll concentrate on the big summer races such as the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and the King George

“He lost his action at the end but he ran OK. We knew he might not like the ground.

“Sevenna’s Knight ran a good race but I wasn’t surprised because he likes soft ground.

“He was out the back but ran really well to get where he did. It was what I was expecting. He’s a good horse.

“He is in the Prix Royal-Oak and if he’s OK, he will run. He’ll be happier over that trip, we know he stays it well.”

He added: “Mqse De Sevigne’s race was over at the start. She was drawn widest of all and lost too much ground. The race was over even before she was hampered. Both her and Continuous were at the back and as the pace was slow, they had no chance.

“I didn’t think the three-year-old colts had a star amongst them but I’m not surprised at the winner, she’s a very good mare but she was beaten at Ascot quite easily in the King George (by Goliath), so we know she’s no superstar.”

Fabre’s other big hope on the day was Tribalist, who dropped to seven furlongs for the Prix de la Foret having won the Moulin over a mile, but he was never able to dominate and finished 10th.

“The trip was too short for Tribalist. He couldn’t control the pace against those faster horses. He won’t go to the Breeders’ Cup. I won’t have a runner there,” said Fabre.