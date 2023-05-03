Fabre planning Lockinge bid for Tribalist
Andre Fabre has confirmed Tribalist is being aimed at the Al Shaqab Lockinge at Newbury on May 20.
A total of 20 horses remain in contention for the Group One following the latest scratching stage, including the John and Thady Gosden-trained fillies Inspiral and Laurel.
However, they will have to contend with Fabre’s Godolphin-owned four-year-old, who produced a career-best effort on Monday when making all in the Group Two Prix du Muguet at Saint-Cloud.
Tribalist finished third behind Charlie Appleby’s Modern Games in the French 2000 Guineas last year and the pair could renew rivalry.
“Tribalist is in the Lockinge and all going well, he’s going to run there,” said Fabre.
“It was a good performance, he looked in control all the way.
“The only time we have tried to make him settle he pulled very hard and finished nowhere. Since then we have let him race close to the pace. That’s his style of racing and it suits him, there’s no need to change.
“I wouldn’t be worried about running him on better ground, he acts on any ground.”
Simon and Ed Crisford’s Jadoomi, third in the QEII when last seen, William Haggas’ My Prospero – a non-runner at Ascot on Wednesday due to an unsatisfactory scope – and last year’s runner-up Real World are also among the 20.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox