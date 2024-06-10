Fabre plotting repeat route with Mqse De Sevigne

Andre Fabre’s Mqse De Sevigne will aim to add to her Group One tally at Deauville before ending her career with a crack at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The five-year-old won the Prix Rothschild over a mile and the Prix Jean Romanet over 10 furlongs last summer and secured a short-head verdict in the Prix d’Ispahan last time out, having warmed up with a win in Listed company.

She will head to Deauville in the summer to try to win the same two races once more before stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time at ParisLongchamp.

Fabre said: “We have some nice older horses this year, of course with Mqse De Sevigne. She will wait for Deauville, the Prix Rothschild (July 28) and the Prix Jean Romanet (August 18) and then the Arc.

“She’s versatile over distances but I don’t want to risk her over a mile and a half early in the season, until the Arc. We’ve nothing to lose by running her in it then.”

Fabre has entered seven in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud at the end of the month, with Junko and Pensee Du Jour, both owned by the Wertheimer brothers, very much in the mix.

“Pensee Du Jour is in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud (June 30) and she’s in at Longchamp in the Prix de Malleret (July 13) but she’s likely to go for the Grand Prix,” said Fabre.

“I think she’s a stronger filly this year. Obviously, last year she had the scope to get better as an older mare and she’s now that much stronger.

“I’ve entered seven, so I’ve got a few to choose from in the Grand Prix.

“One who is sure to go is Junko, in the same ownership, and I will try to run Sevenna’s Knight in it, too. He looks a progressive horse over staying distances, so I want to see him over a shorter distance.”

Last weekend, Fabre was denied a first Prix du Jockey Club win since 2015 as Look De Vega saw off his runners First Look and Sosie, who came home second and third behind the impressive winner.

“I think they were both beaten by a very nice colt. I haven’t quite decided what they will do. The third horse will go for the Grand Prix de Paris and First Look I don’t know,” said Fabre.

“Sosie is a nice, big horse and will keep progressing throughout the year.”