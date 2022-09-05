Fabre sets out Breeders’ Cup aim for Botanik

Andre Fabre’s progressive Botanik has been given the green light to head out to the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland.

Last seen winning the Grand Prix de Deauville from Japanese Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hope Stay Foolish, as a gelding he cannot run in the big race in Paris on October 2.

The Deauville win was the seventh of his 12-race career to date, but first at Group Two level, and his master trainer is never shy of taking one out to America – famously winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic with huge outsider Arcangues in 1993.

“Botanik will go to the Breeders’ Cup – for the Turf,” said Fabre.

“As a gelding he could not run in the Arc, so it was an easy decision to make.

“He has always been a very good horse, he was second in a Group One (Criterium de Saint-Cloud) at two.

“He then had a setback which meant he missed almost a year and he was gelded.

“In my opinion he should be unbeaten this year and last year he won two races as well.”

Fabre may still be represented in the Arc by Mare Australis, last year’s Prix Ganay winner who landed the Grand Prix de Chantilly earlier this season.

He disappointed behind Alpinista in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud but has run poorly there before. However, Fabre would like to see an ease in the ground before committing him to an Arc trial at the weekend.

“I would like to run him in an Arc trial (Prix Foy), but I’m having a problem training him with the surface at the moment. At the moment I can’t train him properly it is so dry,” he added.