Fabulous four-timer makes it an afternoon to savour for Haggas

William Haggas enjoyed a remarkable hour on the track with three Group triumphs and four winners in an incredible spell.

The Newmarket trainer particularly savoured the victory of Sacred in the big race of the day, the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

A Group-race double across the Channel in Deauville courtesy of Dubai Honour and Cloudy Dawn, as well as the victory of Motawaajed in the feature seven-furlong Cazoo Handicap at Doncaster, ensured a super Saturday for the master of Somerville Lodge.

“It was a terrific 45 minutes,” said Haggas, who is closing on a ninth consecutive century of winners on home soil.

There was no doubting his delight at Sacred’s performance on her first start since the 1000 Guineas 104 days ago.

“We’ve always adored her. She’s never had the ground. She doesn’t want soft ground, she can’t cope with it,” he said.

“Every time we’ve teed her up for a race, it’s rained. That’s the first time we’ve got better ground since the spring and you’ve seen what she can do. That was very good.”

Sacred was produced from the rear of the field by Tom Marquand to lead inside the final furlong and beat Laneqash by a length.

Haggas has not ruled out turning her out again quickly in the Group Two Sky Bet City of York Stakes on his beloved Knavesmire next weekend.

“She’ll be left in the City of York next week. Providing the ground is dry we might have to have a go, but we’ll see,” he said.

Another three-year-old filly, Cloudy Dawn, got the Haggas team’s winning spree rolling with a game victory in the Group Three Prix de Lieurey.

Stepping up to a mile after being placed in Listed races over seven furlongs on her last two starts, Cloudy Dawn outbattled fellow UK challenger Just Beautiful.

The two fillies dominated the business end of the one-mile contest with Cloudy Dawn, ridden by Vincent Cheminaud, on top at the end to score by half a length.

“Cloudy Dawn did well. It was her first time at a mile and that was her owner’s (James Wigan) suggestion, not mine, so he must take all the credit,” said Haggas.

“I’m delighted for him. I thought the filly did really well.”

Dubai Honour successfully stepped up from handicap company to land the Group Two Prix Guillaume d’Ornano.

One of four British raiders, Dubai Honour was held up in the early stages by Maxim Guyon before coming with a strong run.

Leading in the final furlong, the Pride Of Dubai gelding quickened nicely to beat Pretty Tiger by a length and three-quarters.

“He ran two good races this year. It was a bit ambitious, but I was really pleased the way he did it,” said Haggas.

“He won easily in the end. It set up nicely for him and he finished well. It was great, really good.

“I haven’t got any plans for either of them, but I will be making some shortly.”