Fabulous four-timer sees O’Brien approach Arc with zest

Aidan O’Brien fired an ominous shot across the bows on the eve of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe by saddling a Saturday four-timer at ParisLongchamp.

The master of Ballydoyle is launching a twin assault on Europe’s most prestigious middle-distance contest on Sunday, with the well-fancied Los Angeles and stablemate Continuous bidding to provide O’Brien with a third Arc success following the previous triumphs of Dylan Thomas in 2007 and Found in 2016.

The all-conquering team got day one of the meeting off to a flying start as Illinois ran out a determined winner of the Qatar Prix Chaudenay and soon doubled up, with the remarkable Kyprios continuing his domination of the staying division by reclaiming his crown in the Prix du Cadran.

The hat-trick was brought up by Mount Kilimanjaro (9-4 favourite) in the €260,000 Arqana Series – Haras de Bouquetot Criterium d’Automne before 25-1 shot Grateful rounded off an excellent afternoon’s work with a Group One triumph in the Qatar Prix de Royallieu.

O’Brien said: “It’s been an incredible day – a day like today, how can you believe it or think it?

“It’s wonderful really, unbelievable and very special.”

While Ryan Moore steered home O’Brien’s first three winners, Christophe Soumillon was in the saddle aboard Grateful and left it as late as he dared before, delivering his mount with a thrust to deny Ralph Beckett’s River Of Stars by three-quarters of a length.

Of Grateful, O’Brien said: “Obviously the lads bought Tepin (dam) in America, an incredible mare, and this her first foal by Galileo.

“Christophe gave her a masterful ride and I imagine that will be her (retired) because her mum sadly passed away and this filly is priceless as a broodmare. Knowing the way the lads think, I would imagine she would go off because she’s so valuable.”

Illinois had to be brave from the front to win the Chaudenay under a power-packed Moore drive.

Having filled the runner-up spot in the Grand Prix de Paris, the Great Voltigeur and the St Leger since his Royal Ascot victory in the Queen’s Vase, the Galileo colt was a warm order to strike Group Two gold on his return to the Bois de Boulogne and was soon bowling along at the head of affairs.

Moore had to get to work from the home turn and the 4-9 favourite looked at the mercy of Trafalgar Square after being joined and briefly passed by his French rival, but Illinois gritted his teeth to keep himself in the fight and battled back to score by a widening two lengths at the line.

“I’m delighted, he’s a lovely horse and straightforward and stays very well. He’s lazy but finds plenty and Ryan said he’d have no problem coming back in trip if he needs to,” said O’Brien.

“In an ideal world you’d prefer to get a lead, but we’re very happy as it was a lovely race to come to after he got beat in the Leger.

“He should be a lovely four-year-old. I was obviously concerned when the other horse came to him, but knowing him he finds loads and Ryan gave him a great ride – that’s Ryan all over, isn’t it?”

Paddy Power cut Illinois to 8-1 from 10-1 for the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup, but he appears unlikely to turn up at Ascot in a fortnight’s time.

O’Brien added: “That will probably be it for him for this year, I’d imagine. It’s a nice, long winter and he’ll be ready to start early in the spring. Ryan said he could start in Dubai or anywhere.”

Mount Kilimanjaro could only finish fifth and third respectively on his first two starts, but the form of both has worked out well.

With Moore again positive from the off, Mount Kilimanjaro dug deep when challenged in the big sales race and his trainer believes there will be even more to come next season.

“He had a couple of nice runs early and the maiden he ran in Newmarket worked out very well – I think the winner (Field Of Gold) runs in the Lagardere here tomorrow,” said O’Brien.

“Our fella will be a lovely middle-distance horse next year, a mile or a mile-and-a-quarter horse. He’d be one for one of the trials in the spring and he’s big, too.

“He’d been working nicely and Ryan gave him an uncomplicated ride. We could have a look at one of the Group Ones in Saint-Cloud, but we’ll see.”

Ramadan got the home team off the mark at Group level for the day in the Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein.

A dual Group Three winner earlier in the season, the three-year-old finished last of seven behind fellow Nurlan Bizakov-owned miler Charyn in the Prix du Moulin last time out.

But dropping down in class from Group One to Group Two company, the 18-1 winner finished with a flourish under Aurelien Lemaitre to get the better of Andromede by three-quarters of a length.

“I love this horse, what a pace we had during the race,” said Head.

“It’s great to have a winner on Arc weekend for Nurlan Bizakov. He has faith in France and I hope he continues to do it.

“Ramadan is entered in the Arc sale later, so we will see what will happen.”