Facile success for Captain Cody on hurdles debut
High-class bumper performer Captain Cody made the most of what looked a gilt-edged opportunity to make a successful debut over hurdles at Gowran Park.
A runaway winner of a National Hunt Flat race at Limerick 12 months ago, the Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old went on to finish a creditable sixth in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival before disappointing when well fancied for a Grade Two contest at Aintree in the spring.
Making his first competitive appearance since failing to fire on Merseyside, Captain Cody was a 2-11 favourite for the Connolly’s RED MILLS Irish EBF Ladies Auction Maiden Hurdle and came home with 10 lengths in hand without being asked a serious question by Jody Townend.
“He jumped a bit rusty at times but when it counted, over the last two, was very good,” said the champion trainer’s son and assistant Patrick Mullins.
“He seems to love this heavy ground, Jody will be delighted to get a win on him and it’s onwards and upwards for him now.”
Captain Cody was cut from 50-1 to 25-1 for the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham by Betfair and Paddy Power.
Henry de Bromhead’s Champagne Mahler was a 14-1 winner of the Langtons Kilkenny Handicap Hurdle under Darragh O’Keeffe, with Emmet Mullins-trained hotpot Benjis Benefit (4-6) a disappointing fourth.
Of the winner, De Bromhead said: “I was disappointed with him the last day in Cork but he obviously struggled with the trip (two and a half miles).
“We initially thought he was crying out for a longer trip but dropped him back today, he loved the ground and jumped really well. He is a fine big horse and a real chaser.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox